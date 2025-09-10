Fall-like weather continues, with a slight warm up this weekend

Happy Wednesday!

It sure feels like fall in the Central Coast! We are not quite there yet. A low pressure system, now in Northern California, is the reason behind this cool weather we have been experiencing. This cooler pattern is not expected to last, though; a warm up is on the way.

Before I get to that, here is a look at what you can expect on Thursday!

The day will once again start with cooler weather in the mid 50s with lots of marine influence. Some light drizzle and fog is expected, but should clear out soon. As that clears out, though, the cooler/dense marine air will be left behind.

Cooler-than-normal conditions are still expected. Paso Robles will see temperatures in the low 80s and coastal valleys in the low 70s, some beaches will stay in the upper 60s.

Expect these below normal temperatures, fog and morning drizzle to continue into Friday. Beach towns will continue to experience temperatures in the low 60's into the weekend.

Coastal and inland areas will see a slight warm up starting Saturday. These temperatures will be more in line to what we typically see this time of year.

For the weekend, Paso Robles will see a return to the 90s, which look like they will stick around for most of next week. San Luis Obispo will also see a similar trend.

For Santa Maria, the forecast shows 70s all around with mostly clear skies starting Sunday. Santa Barbara is the only community that will be left out of this warming trend. They will stay within a degree or two of 75 through the extended forecast.

Have a wonderful Wednesday evening, Central Coast!