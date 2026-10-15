Fire weather concerns with hot afternoons, also gusty Friday into early Saturday

Here's your Central Coast weather forecast for Thursday from Meteorologist Jim Castillo.

Clear and warm at night and hot afternoons and gusty Friday into early Saturday. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Saturday for coastal valleys and beaches, with highs reaching the 80s and 90s. Offshore winds get gusty on Friday, bringing elevated fire weather concerns with a Fire Weather Warning for all of the Santa Lucia Mountains through San Luis Obispo County and the Los Padres National Forest through Santa Barbara County, with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Many of us will likely see these gusty offshore winds Friday into early Saturday.

Mountain and forest areas will remain dry with low humidity through the weekend.

Cooler, but above-normal temperatures continue into Sunday before a nice cooling trend next week.

Forecast models indicate a much cooler system arriving by midweek, with an increasing chance of showers later Tuesday into Wednesday as a low-pressure system drops down the California coast Tuesday into Wednesday.

Stay weather-aware, Central Coast!

-Jim

