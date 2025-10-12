Flood watches issued in advance of next week's storm

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

We have a large storm headed to the Central Coast that will have impacts beginning Monday afternoon, lasting into Tuesday evening. Here is the latest on what we can expect.

Starting Monday afternoon, a cold front will reach the Central Coast and begin the storm. This will start with clouds but turn quickly to rain. This will start in northern San Luis Obispo County in the early afternoon. At first, the rain will be patchy, but by the evening, the core cold front will arrive and will bring a band of heavy rain. That front will pass through from 7 p.m. Monday through 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Once the core front passes through, the storm will shift a little bit and bring patchy showers through Tuesday afternoon. These, while patchy, have the chance for some convection (thunder and severe threats possible but not likely).

The rain will be heavy at times and add up quickly. High elevation peaks and ridges in the Santa Lucia mountains and the Los Padres National Forrest are looking at the highest rain totals but the whole region is picking up decent totals.

Along with the rain, we can expect winds up to 45 mph and some cooler temps.

Because of the heavy rain, there is concern for local flooding across the region. For the most part, this is not a problem, but it was an active fire season there is much more concern along burn scars.

A flood watch has been issued for the areas around recent burn scars in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. This will go into effect Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. Peak rates of 0.80" per hour are possible. That brings the risk of flash flooding and debris flows around recent scars. Properties impacted by the Gifford and Madre Fires are at the greatest risk.

Thankfully, the vast majority of impacts will be low-level, just watching the burn scars. Urban poor drainage flooding is possible, but it will clear quickly.

Following the storm, temperatures will be on the cooler side and will take a while to recover fully. Sunshine will return quickly. Here is a look at the 7 day forecast!

We will keep a close eye on the storm as it moves in and bring you the latest on air, online, and on social media through the storm.

-Vivian