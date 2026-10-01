Foggy mornings and warm temps are here to stay through the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

Foggy mornings and some low clouds to start our Thursday but some warm temperatures are heading our way especially into the weekend. The fog will stick around these next mornings so make sure to factor in some extra time on the road.

There's also a high pressure system off of the Pacific Ocean right now which will warm things us up going into the weekend. Not too close to our coast line but we'll still feel those toasty temperatures.

As we head into the weekend those temps will begin to rise! Paso Robles will see the most highs this weekend and into next week. San Luis Obispo will stay behind only a few degrees, sticking to the 90s range.

Santa Maria will see a 80 degree weather while Santa Barbara will be sticking to the mid-80s for the weekend and into the week.

Make sure to stay cool, drink your water, and enjoy the warm weather!

- Valentina Saldana