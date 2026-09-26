Following above-normal temperatures on Saturday, cooler temperatures move in on Sunday

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

After several days of above-normal temperatures, we are in for some cooling this Sunday. Here is a look at what you can expect for tomorrow.

This cooling trend will be short-lived, lasting through at least Monday. Warming will once again follow, starting Tuesday.

Now, turning our attention to Tropical Cyclone Polo, which is projected to make landfall in Baja California Sur. Here along the Central Coast, particularly along the Santa Barbara County coast, we could see some beach impacts Monday and Tuesday. As a result, a Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through Wednesday due to a high risk of dangerous rip currents. As for rain, it seems unlikely for us but there is a small probability of some showers for some parts of Los Angeles County.

Have a great evening!

—Leslie Molina