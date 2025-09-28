Gloomy skies and cool temps linger into the work week for the Central Coast

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

We kick-started our Saturday off with some cooler weather. As of 8:21 PM, temperatures across the Central Coast are in the 60s, except in Cambria and Cuyama. These areas are experiencing temperatures in the upper 50s.

This drop in temperatures can be attributed to a low-pressure system that made its way to the Central Coast, bringing us rain and lightning on Tuesday and Wednesday. Our region saw the departure of this system, which moved up north but eventually made its way back down to Southern California. This brought some fog and mist to the Central Coast on Thursday and Friday.

On Friday, the National Weather Service predicted thunderstorms for Santa Barbara County on Saturday. According to our model, thunderstorm activity happened in Ventura county and the inland portions of Santa Barbara County.

It also looks like portions of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties saw some rain. Our model shows that most of the rainfall happened in the early evening hours.

This Sunday, temperatures are expected to be in the 70s for most of the region. Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s.

Cloud coverage will continue to stick around certain regions of the Central Coast. For the next three days, Paso Robles will see overcast skies, which will keep temperatures cool and in the 70s. In the latter part of next week, this area will start to see a gradual warm up and clearer skies.

Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will experience temperatures in the 70s for the next seven days. It's looking like Sunday and the start of the work week will be a gloomy one.

Enjoy your evening, Central Coast!