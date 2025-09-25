Goodbye rain! Warm temps and high humidity are in store for the Central Coast

Happy Wednesday!

The Central Coast experienced rain and isolated thunderstorms overnight. A low-pressure system from Mexico, which brought these thunderstorms to our region last night, has now moved north. Our radar shows that as of 7:45 PM, this moisture is above the Bay Area, near Sacramento, and in small portions of the Central Valley.

Thursday is going to be a relatively dry day for the Central Coast. Temperatures across the region will be cooler compared to last week, but will still feel quite warm and humid. Paso Robles will experience temperatures in the mid-80s, with an overnight low of 60. Coastal valleys will stay in the upper 70s and see overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday across the region, except near the coast. These communities will experience morning fog and low clouds. Paso Robles will experience a slight cool-down over the weekend, but stay between the upper 70s and mid-80s range.

Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will experience temperatures in the 70s, with overnight lows that range between the upper 50s and mid-60s.

Enjoy your evening, Central Coast!