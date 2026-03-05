Gusty north and northwest winds tonight into early Thursday. Temperatures stay near normal through Friday

Good Wednesday evening, Central Coast!

Temperatures will stay near or slightly above normal through Friday, though mountain and inland areas will cool noticeably on Thursday and Friday with strong northerly winds. A warm-up is expected across the region this weekend when our winds shift more offshore.

Below is a snapshot of the west coast trough that is digging south and bringing our gusty north and northwest wind tonight into early Thursday.

Wind:

Strong, gusty north winds are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning, especially in the mountains where gusts could reach around 60 mph in some areas. Some windy conditions may also reach nearby valleys and coastal areas.

Below is a Wind Advisory for the Santa Barbara County Central Coast and beaches until 2 am Thursday. NW winds 20-30 with gusts to 40 mph. Then the Wind Advisory for the South Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains until 9 am for north winds 30-40 gusts to 55 mph.

A High Wind Warning continues for the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains until 7 am Thursday. North winds 30 to 45 with gusts to 65 mph possible.

Gale Warning for the offshore waters until 9 am Thursday.

Precipitation:

A few light showers are possible along north-facing mountain slopes late tonight into Thursday morning. The rest of us stay dry and mainly clear at night and sunny during the days.

Weekend:

Winds will shift offshore Friday into Saturday, bringing warmer temperatures and dry conditions. Many coastal and valley areas could see highs in the mid to upper 70s, with a few spots near 80, especially on Sunday.

Early Next Week:

Temperatures cool slightly by Tuesday as light onshore flow returns.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

