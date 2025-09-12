Gusty Thursday with a warmer weekend on the horizon

Happy weekend eve!

It is a windy Thursday for us here in the Central Coast. All communities have battled winds up to 35 mph this afternoon, but into the evening, the winds will focus in along the Gaviota Coastline.

Today's big story, a wind advisory for the Gaviota coastline, was brought on by so-called 'sundowner' winds. These winds reach their peak in the evenings and are known to tip over high-profile vehicles. Anyone driving through this region should take the necessary precautions.

One of the standout weather patterns we have been observing this week is that temperatures have stayed pretty consistent all across the Central Coast. Usually, inland areas run a bit warmer compared to the beaches. This will start changing on Friday. Coastal regions will see 70s and well start seeing 80s in Paso Robles.

This is more in line with our microclimates. Inland valleys will continue to experience this warm-up into the weekend and next week. Still, nowhere near to the heat we saw on Labor Day weekend.

Santa Barbara is the outlier here, they will remain cool and overcast for most of next week with the heat up much more moderate.

Enjoy your evening, Central Coast!