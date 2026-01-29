Gusty winds accompanied by warmer temperatures

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

Today will be warmer than Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s for Paso Robles and some coastal communities. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara will experience temperatures in the mid-70s.

It is quite gusty today; a wind advisory is in effect for the areas highlighted in blue, set to end around 2:00 PM. Wind gusts were stronger overnight, reaching 20 mph or higher in areas like San Luis Obispo. There is also a small craft advisory in effect through 9:00 AM Friday. I am aware this does not apply to the Central Coast, but I want to make a note of it. There is a dense fog advisory that covers Kern County and all of Central California (a little past Chico). This advisory is set to end today at noon.

Friday looks like it will be the warmest day of the week for many, with little change on Sunday.

On Sunday, there will be a brief drop in temperatures that will be short-lived.

Enjoy the pleasant weather we're experiencing!

—Leslie Molina