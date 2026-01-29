Gusty winds continue, a wind advisory has been issued for the Santa Lucia Mtns

Good evening, Central Coast!

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Santa Lucia Mountains for gusts up to 45 mph. Gusty winds through Thursday for all of the area, 15 to 25 mph, offshore winds push the high temperatures well into the 70s this week. As high pressure brings the offshore northeast gusts, highs climb to near 80 in spots Friday and Saturday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s to low-50s in the hills. The valleys will likely dip into the 30s.

High pressure breaks down a bit on Sunday with sun and clouds mixed and cooler temperatures, but still above average highs. Expect dry weather for the rest of this week and into the weekend!

Rest well, Central Coast!

-Jim

