Gusty winds to end the week, warm weather moves in for the weekend

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

As we get close to the weekend, conditions are looking picture perfect! Today, highs climbed into the 70s for most communities, which marks a significant warming trend from previous days.

The warmer conditions were joined by gusty winds. Here is what the gusts were measuring as of 5 p.m.

Winds will stay below advisory level criteria but will still be notable into the weekend.

This is part of a widespread wind event that is bringing a light Santa Ana wind event to our south.

Temps tomorrow will be warmer once again. I expect temps to be in the upper 70s for most, some 80s for the interiors.

Most of this warming is thanks to the high-pressure pattern headed into the region. Here is the overall pattern for the west.

The weekend will be picture perfect with highs in the 60s for our beaches, 70s in coastal valleys and 80s in the interiors.

Here are some of the events going on this weekend to make the most of it.

Next week, temperatures will take a small tumble as a very weak and dry cold front will make it to the region. This will drop a few degrees off our highs but on the whole won't change much.

Here is a look at the next 7 days.

Have a wonderful night, Central Coast!

-Vivian