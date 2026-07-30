Heat Advisories & Extreme Heat Warnings for many areas begin at 10 am on Friday

Good Thursday evening, Central Coast!

Heat Intensifies Friday-Saturday: High pressure aloft is building from the southwest and will bring the next round of hot weather to the Central Coast. Interior valleys in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties will see temperatures soar into the 100s on Friday and Saturday, including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Shandon, California Valley, and the Cuyama Valley. Areas between the coast and valleys, including locations in the Santa Lucia Mountains and Santa Ynez Mountains, will reach the 80s in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria to Lompoc.

Overnight temperatures will remain near normal to above normal, especially along the Santa Barbara County coast. Very warm ocean temperatures will prevent the usual nighttime cooling, offering less relief than residents are accustomed to after the hotter afternoons.

Dense fog may develop near the coast Friday morning as the marine layer makes its final push before high pressure fully takes control. After Friday morning, the marine influence will be minimal as the heat dome strengthens.

Gusty Sundowner winds may develop across southwest Santa Barbara County this weekend, with local gusts potentially reaching advisory levels. These offshore winds could further elevate temperatures in affected areas.

Dangerous Ocean Conditions: A large south swell generated by Tropical Cyclone Genevieve will create hazardous surf conditions at Central Coast beaches through the weekend. Expect large waves and potentially deadly rip currents. Beach-goers should exercise extreme caution.

A gradual cooling trend starts Sunday and continues into next week. Temperatures will drop closer to normal levels, though still running slightly above average. High pressure will maintain control of the weather pattern along the West Coast throughout the week ahead.

Areas of Focus Los Padres National Forest areas in both counties will experience elevated fire weather concerns during peak heating Friday and Saturday. The Santa Lucia Mountains and Santa Ynez Mountains will see temperatures well above seasonal averages.

Also below: The reservoir levels and the change from a week ago.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim