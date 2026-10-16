Heat Advisory continues until 8 pm on Saturday, much cooler next week

Here is your Central Coast weather forecast for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County from Meteorologist Jim Castillo

Mountain & Foothill Wind Speeds

Red Flag Warnings end at 6 pm but gusty winds are still expected across the Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and the Los Padres National Forest sections of both counties.

Coastal & Inland Wind Speeds

Weaker winds across lower elevations, coastal areas, and non-traditional wind corridors.

Temperature & Heat Risk

Highs stretching from the mid-80s to mid-90s across coastal plains and coastal valleys Saturday, creating moderate to locally major heat risk.

Heat Advisory remains in effect across coastal and valley areas through Saturday.

Cooling Trend

Onshore wind flow returns Sunday into Monday, dropping daytime highs significantly down to the 70s area-wide by Monday and 60s on Tuesday.

Midweek Rain Potential

Increasing confidence for light scattered rain starting late Tuesday, with a better chance Wednesday, and initial projections bringing some measurable rainfall across both counties.

Stay cool and hydrated, Central Coast!

-Jim

