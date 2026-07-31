Heat alerts go into place as temps soar into the weekend, cooler by next week

Good Morning, Central Coast!

We are starting the day (again) with cloudy skies and limited visibility. That will clear out quickly, and temps will soar as highs climb dangerously high for this afternoon. Here is a look at the high temps we can expect for Friday.

This heat has prompted an Extreme Heat Warning from 10 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday. Plus, a Heat Advisory is in place for our coastal valleys for the same time frame.

If you are trying to escape the heat by heading down to the beaches, there is a beach hazard statement in effect through Saturday due to rip current risk and additional waves associated with Hurricane Genevieve.

Here is what that all looks like put together for the weekend. Much hotter on Saturday, cooler Sunday.

Check out details on what to do this weekend in my "6 Things to Do" story here!

Starting Sunday and into next week, temps will be cooler although still above normal for this time of the year. The pattern of early morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will also return.

Be sure to stay hydrated, limit exertion for the hottest hours of the day, never leave pets or people in vehicles for any amount of time, walk pets early, and check in on your community members.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian