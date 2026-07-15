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Heat warnings continue through Thursday evening, with dangerous fire weather conditions into tonight

Heat warnings through Thursday evening, fire weather conditions into tonight, much cooler Friday into the weekend near normals
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Sabrina Gragg
Morro Bay
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Posted
and last updated

Good Wednesday evening, Central Coast!

Current Conditions & Warnings

• Extreme Heat Warning - Santa Barbara County through 8 PM Thursday • Heat Advisory - San Luis Obispo County through 8 PM Thursday
• Fire Weather Warning - Southern Santa Barbara County & interior mountains • Wind Advisory - Southern Santa Barbara County & interior mountains

Wind Forecast

• Gusty northwest to north winds expected this afternoon through early Thursday • Sundowner winds tonight - 40 to 50 mph along Santa Barbara south coast • Areas affected: Santa Ynez Mountains, Los Padres National Forest • Timeline: Afternoon and overnight hours through Wednesday into early Thursday

Temperature Outlook

This evening through Thursday: • Very hot evening temperatures with minimal overnight cooling • Little relief from heat risk despite some cooling Thursday

Thursday: • Onshore trends begin • 3 to 6 degrees of cooling across both counties • Marine layer clouds patchy at beaches • Another sunny day overall

Friday - The Big Cooldown: • Significant cooling arrives • Maximum temperatures drop to near normal levels • Continued onshore flow increases

Extended Forecast: Weekend & Beyond

Weekend Pattern: Back to normal with a moderate to strong onshore flow continues through Monday • Maximum temperatures near or slightly below normal Saturday • Little temperature change Sunday and Monday

Early Next Week: • Marine layer brings night through morning low clouds to coasts • Slight warming possible Tuesday and Wednesday as offshore trends develop

Meteorological Details

• Large upper high-pressure system dominates the western United States • California remains under the western edge of this high-pressure • Surface pressure gradients driving short-term weather changes • Heights remain fairly constant through the forecast period • Offshore trends begin Tuesday of next week

Marine Layer Notes: • Night through morning low clouds expected at coastlines • Upper-level heights may compress marine layer, keeping stratus out of lower valleys • Santa Barbara south coast exception due to Sundowner wind influence

Stay weather-aware, Central Coast, and have a great night.

-Jim

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