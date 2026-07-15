Heat warnings continue through Thursday evening, with dangerous fire weather conditions into tonight

Good Wednesday evening, Central Coast!

Current Conditions & Warnings

• Extreme Heat Warning - Santa Barbara County through 8 PM Thursday • Heat Advisory - San Luis Obispo County through 8 PM Thursday

• Fire Weather Warning - Southern Santa Barbara County & interior mountains • Wind Advisory - Southern Santa Barbara County & interior mountains

Wind Forecast

• Gusty northwest to north winds expected this afternoon through early Thursday • Sundowner winds tonight - 40 to 50 mph along Santa Barbara south coast • Areas affected: Santa Ynez Mountains, Los Padres National Forest • Timeline: Afternoon and overnight hours through Wednesday into early Thursday

Temperature Outlook

This evening through Thursday: • Very hot evening temperatures with minimal overnight cooling • Little relief from heat risk despite some cooling Thursday

Thursday: • Onshore trends begin • 3 to 6 degrees of cooling across both counties • Marine layer clouds patchy at beaches • Another sunny day overall

Friday - The Big Cooldown: • Significant cooling arrives • Maximum temperatures drop to near normal levels • Continued onshore flow increases

Extended Forecast: Weekend & Beyond

Weekend Pattern: Back to normal with a moderate to strong onshore flow continues through Monday • Maximum temperatures near or slightly below normal Saturday • Little temperature change Sunday and Monday

Early Next Week: • Marine layer brings night through morning low clouds to coasts • Slight warming possible Tuesday and Wednesday as offshore trends develop

Meteorological Details

• Large upper high-pressure system dominates the western United States • California remains under the western edge of this high-pressure • Surface pressure gradients driving short-term weather changes • Heights remain fairly constant through the forecast period • Offshore trends begin Tuesday of next week

Marine Layer Notes: • Night through morning low clouds expected at coastlines • Upper-level heights may compress marine layer, keeping stratus out of lower valleys • Santa Barbara south coast exception due to Sundowner wind influence

Stay weather-aware, Central Coast, and have a great night.

-Jim

