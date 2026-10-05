Heat wave continues into next week, peaking Wednesday and Thursday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Here’s a look at the temperatures you can expect on Monday. Overall, the big weather story this week is the continued heat, with hot conditions sticking around for much of next week.

The Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warning in place for our region will remain in effect through Thursday. The Heat Advisory has been extended from Wednesday into Thursday and now includes coastal communities as well. This is due to easterly winds, which are expected to bring warmer conditions to the beaches.

These conditions can be dangerous, especially for heat-sensitive populations. In parts of Santa Barbara County, primarily south of Point Conception, temperatures will continue to be 15 to 27 degrees above normal for this time of year in some valley and coastal communities.

Here’s a helpful infographic from the National Weather Service with tips on how to stay safe during this heat wave.

Looking ahead at the 7-day forecast, there is some relief in sight, with temperatures potentially cooling down by next weekend. Before then, however, San Luis Obispo could see triple-digit temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay hydrated and wear your sunscreen!

—Leslie Molina