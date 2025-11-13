Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Heavy rain arrives in NorCal. We are next as the atmospheric river moves south

A band of heavy rain is headed to the Central Coast. Here is what we can expect from the storm and through the rest of the extended forecast.
Heavy rain arrives in NorCal. We are next as the atmospheric river moves south
Posted

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast! We have made it halfway through the week and to the end of the "clear" section of our forecast!

Starting tomorrow morning, a large-scale system will arrive and bring heavy rain, winds, and the potential for thunderstorms.

As a quick note, due to the rain in the forecast, the Thursday Downtown SLO Farmers' Market has been canceled.

The storm will generate widespread 2-4 inches of rain starting Thursday through Saturday and possibly into early next week. Flooding of roadways and wildfire burn scars is possible.

A wind advisory will be in place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, excluding the South Coast.

I will keep you updated online and on air through the storm.

-Vivian

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg