Heavy rain arrives in NorCal. We are next as the atmospheric river moves south

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast! We have made it halfway through the week and to the end of the "clear" section of our forecast!

Starting tomorrow morning, a large-scale system will arrive and bring heavy rain, winds, and the potential for thunderstorms.

As a quick note, due to the rain in the forecast, the Thursday Downtown SLO Farmers' Market has been canceled.

The storm will generate widespread 2-4 inches of rain starting Thursday through Saturday and possibly into early next week. Flooding of roadways and wildfire burn scars is possible.

A wind advisory will be in place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, excluding the South Coast.

I will keep you updated online and on air through the storm.

-Vivian