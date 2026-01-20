High pressure still brings on offshore wind in most areas through Tuesday, then cooler midweek

High pressure continues with an offshore wind flow bringing more above average temperatures and dry conditions to the Central Coast through Tuesday. A more significant cooling trend is expected to begin on Wednesday, with light rain or drizzle chances later Wednesday into Thursday. The system moving in from the Pacific Ocean has limited moisture with it, but we are expecting a noticeable cooling Wednesday through the end of the week.

