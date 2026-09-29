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High Surf and rip current risk through Wednesday, then heat builds

An Eastern Pacific ridge solidifies its grip. Sinking air from the upper levels will push temperatures up another several degrees nearly everywhere. We get hot this weekend
High Surf and rip current risk through Wednesday, then heat builds
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Good Tuesday evening from Meteorologist Jim Castillo

Here is your detailed Central Coast Weather forecast for San Luis Obispo & Santa Barbara Counties

Heat Wave this weekend is the top weather story.

Coastal and Marine Impacts

High Surf and rip current risk: Swells originating from distant tropical cyclones far to the south are impacting beaches across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Expect higher sets & rip currents.

Winds: A light offshore pressure gradient has delayed the normal sea breeze. Look for gusty north winds spanning the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Los Padres National Forest, with low-level advisory gusts reaching 35 to 45 mph.

Humidity: The dry offshore flow has caused relative humidity levels to plummet in some areas.

Short-Term forecast through Thursday

Wednesday: A weak offshore flow in the morning will shift to onshore by the afternoon. Increased upper-level heights will provide some warming for the mountains and far interior, while coastal and valley areas experience a slight cooling. Morning stratus may sneak into isolated Central Coast pockets.

Thursday: An Eastern Pacific ridge solidifies its grip. Sinking air from the upper levels will push temperatures up another several degrees nearly everywhere. Expect coastal readings in the 70s & 80s, with interior valleys reaching the 90s.

Long-Term Outlook: Friday through Monday

The Peak of the Heat: A massive dome of high pressure will sit over California, initiating a prolonged, major heat wave over the weekend.

Temperature Ranges:

Coastal Areas: Highs will range in the 70s and 80s.

Interior Valleys: Dangerous heat will send readings soaring to mid 90s to near 100.

Heat headlines (advisories or warnings) are a near certainty.

Looking Ahead: Long-range modeling indicates that well-above-normal temperatures have strong potential to persist well into the first two weeks of October.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

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