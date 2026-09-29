High Surf and rip current risk through Wednesday, then heat builds

Good Tuesday evening from Meteorologist Jim Castillo

Here is your detailed Central Coast Weather forecast for San Luis Obispo & Santa Barbara Counties

Heat Wave this weekend is the top weather story.

Coastal and Marine Impacts

High Surf and rip current risk: Swells originating from distant tropical cyclones far to the south are impacting beaches across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Expect higher sets & rip currents.

Winds: A light offshore pressure gradient has delayed the normal sea breeze. Look for gusty north winds spanning the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Los Padres National Forest, with low-level advisory gusts reaching 35 to 45 mph.

Humidity: The dry offshore flow has caused relative humidity levels to plummet in some areas.

Short-Term forecast through Thursday

Wednesday: A weak offshore flow in the morning will shift to onshore by the afternoon. Increased upper-level heights will provide some warming for the mountains and far interior, while coastal and valley areas experience a slight cooling. Morning stratus may sneak into isolated Central Coast pockets.

Thursday: An Eastern Pacific ridge solidifies its grip. Sinking air from the upper levels will push temperatures up another several degrees nearly everywhere. Expect coastal readings in the 70s & 80s, with interior valleys reaching the 90s.

Long-Term Outlook: Friday through Monday

The Peak of the Heat: A massive dome of high pressure will sit over California, initiating a prolonged, major heat wave over the weekend.

Temperature Ranges:

Coastal Areas: Highs will range in the 70s and 80s.

Interior Valleys: Dangerous heat will send readings soaring to mid 90s to near 100.

Heat headlines (advisories or warnings) are a near certainty.

Looking Ahead: Long-range modeling indicates that well-above-normal temperatures have strong potential to persist well into the first two weeks of October.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim