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Hot and humid conditions continue Friday, with a slight break from these conditions in store this weekend

A cooling trend is set to begin Saturday and is expected to last through Monday. A likely return to near-normal temperatures and lower humidity is in store. Here is your full forecast!
Hot and humid conditions continue Friday, with a slight break from these conditions in store this weekend
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Happy Friday, Central Coast!

Another hot and muggy day is in store for us today. Here is a look at some of the temperatures you can expect.

The warnings, advisories, and watches issued as a result of the heat and possibility of dry lightning should be ending by this evening.

Looking ahead, the weekend brings some cooling to the area in addition to lower humidity. This trend looks like it will last through Monday of next week. Starting Tuesday, it's likely we see some of that humidity return to the region.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

—Leslie Molina

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