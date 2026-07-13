Hot and muggy conditions continue, with Wednesday expected to be the week's hottest day

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Monsoonal moisture has moved into the region! Along with the heat, it's making conditions feel noticeably more humid and muggy. This influx of moisture is also bringing the chance for scattered showers and a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms, primarily over the mountains through Monday.

If you felt some droplets, most of it has been non-measurable; at most 0.02 has fallen on the Central Coast. Just a reminder: the Heat Advisory issued a few days ago will remain in effect through Tuesday. After that, an Extreme Heat Watch will be in effect through Thursday. There is a good chance this Watch will be changed to a Warning.

If it is changed into a Warning, there is up to a 30 percent chance that it could extend to the coast, particularly the Santa Barbara area.

Here is a look at some of the temperatures we will experience on Monday. It will be hot and humid

Temperatures will peak on Wednesday for most areas. Stay hydrated, limit time outdoors, and wear breathable fabrics. You want to avoid coming down with a heat-related illness.

Stay hydrated and cool,

—Leslie Molina