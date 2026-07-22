Good Wednesday, Central Coast!

Here's your weather forecast for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties

Hotter-than-normal conditions Thursday through at least early next week across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, especially starting Thursday. The hot daytime and warm nighttime conditions will increase the risk of heat illness. Thursday through Sunday will generally be the hottest of the next seven days. Gusty north winds will affect areas of Santa Barbara County through Friday.

A massive area of high pressure, currently centered over north Texas and covering most of the southern half of the United States, will drive our weather well into next week. The core of the high will shift westward through Saturday and eventually settle over New Mexico and Arizona. Meanwhile, the mid-level flow will become more northerly by tomorrow while low-level onshore flow weakens. The building high pressure and shift in winds will drive a significant warm-up that will really kick in Thursday.

High temperatures of 97 to 107 degrees will be common for most inland valleys of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties and the lower elevations of the Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest by Friday. Inland coastal valley areas can expect highs of 85 to 95 degrees. Being the hottest time of the year, most records look safe, but we might see a valley record or two fall. While beach areas will only see highs in the 70s and 80s, the warmer-than-normal water temperatures will keep conditions somewhat muggy, especially along the Santa Barbara County coast.

Minimum temperatures will also be above normal overall. This means that the overnight relief that many depend on to cool their homes and their bodies will be less than usual. The Central Coast will benefit from a shallow marine layer that should keep temperatures warm but very moderate compared to inland areas.

The Heat Advisories remain in effect through Monday, with an emphasis on Thursday through Sunday. The risk for heat illness is high, especially for sensitive groups like the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

There will be some wind to deal with as well, mainly over southern Santa Barbara County through Thursday or Friday night. Expecting northwesterly to north gusts of 30 to 50 mph in those areas. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for tonight over southwest Santa Barbara County, where the winds will be the strongest.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim