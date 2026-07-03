Less cloud coverage and warmer temperatures are in store for the weekend

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

Expect slightly warmer temperatures on Friday. This will be more notable for the interior valleys. Onshore flow has grown weaker, thanks to high pressure that will continue to build into next week. This will result in a decrease in clouds for the interior valleys, meaning warmer temperatures.

This warming will be gradual and moderate. By the middle of next week, several communities could experience a return to near-normal temperatures.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina