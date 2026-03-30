Light shower chances on Tuesday and near average temperatures with highs in the 60s

Good Monday evening, Central Coast!

CENTRAL COAST WEATHER UPDATE

Good news for weather lovers! Light rain is expected on Tuesday. Much cooler and more comfortable temperatures are here. After Sunday's warm spell, we're looking at a refreshing change with temperatures and closer to normal by Tuesday and staying pleasant through Thursday.

TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a ton of high clouds streaming in from the west. Breezy onshore winds will keep things feeling fresh.

The big story is our temperature drop - shower chances on Tuesday and near average temperatures with highs in the 60s!

TUESDAY'S LIGHT RAIN: A weak system will bring light showers on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Don't expect a soaker - we're looking at generally 0.10 inch or less, with some spots possibly seeing up to 0.20 inch. Perfect for giving our drought-stressed landscape a gentle drink!

Wednesday and Thursday look mostly dry with partly cloudy skies, though a few lingering showers are possible along the coast Wednesday morning.

WEEKEND HEADS UP: Friday through Sunday will flip the script completely - expect strong offshore winds, significant warming, and bone-dry conditions. Those northeast winds could reach advisory levels, so stay tuned for updates!

Bottom line: Enjoy this cooler, more seasonal weather pattern through Thursday before the heat returns for the weekend with highs back in the 80s inland.