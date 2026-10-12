Light showers and cool temps to start the week

Good morning, Central Coast!

Cool start to the week with some scattered showers around the Central Coast, but those will clear out as the day goes on.

We have a high surf advisory for the coastal areas. You can expect strong rip currents and waves at the beach. Overcast skies can be expected in some areas as well.

The fresh weather will remain around the Central Coast today, with temperatures ranging from the high 60s to low 70s.

The rest of the week will see a gradual warm-up Paso Robles will see some cloud coverage the next few days, but by Friday we can expect clear skies and warm temps. San Luis Obispo will also see a warm up sticking to the 80s range, peaking at the 90s on Friday.

Santa Maria will also see some cloud coverage, but won't see 90 degree weather this week sticking to the 80s range. Santa Barbara will also stick to the 80s range with clear skies coming later this week.

Have a great start to you week, Central Coast!

- Valentina Saldana