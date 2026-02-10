Light to moderate rain moves in later in the day on Tuesday into Tuesday night, the wind also picks up

Good evening, Central Coast!

Rain later Tuesday, a Gale Warning for the Central Coast, and a Wind Advisory for the interior valleys and mountains!

Get ready for cooler temperatures, some rain, and wind!

High clouds are increasing ahead of the next storm system. Low clouds and fog are expected to develop overnight as onshore flow returns.

After a long dry stretch since early January, the pattern is shifting to allow Pacific storms onto the Central Coast. The first storm arrives pm Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with most rain falling overnight. The storm is not especially strong, but we could all see .50" of rain to amounts just below 1.00". Gusty south winds are likely 20 to 30 mph, especially overnight Tuesday, with southerly gusts of 50 mph possible in the interior valleys and the higher terrain. A wind advisory is in effect for interior areas from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. A Gale Warning has been posted for the Central Coast from 4 pm Tuesday until 3 am Wednesday.

Rain totals will generally be an inch or less for coastal and valley areas.

Showers will taper off Wednesday morning, followed by partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Mountain winds will remain breezy but gradually diminish.

Thursday is expected to be mostly dry with seasonably cool temperatures and plenty of sunshine, though a few isolated showers are possible.

A brief warm-up is expected Friday and Saturday with light offshore flow. A more active storm pattern may develop as early as Sunday or as late as Monday, bringing periods of rain through midweek. Timing and amounts will be refined as the system approaches.

Have a good night, Central Coast!

-Jim