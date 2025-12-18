Light winds and mild temps continue into the weekend

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

It is another mild day for us here, temperature-wise at least. High temperatures today are a bit cooler than what we experienced on Wednesday; expect this to continue into the weekend.

Cooler temperatures seem to be in store for our region as we approach the Christmas holiday. As you can tell, there is a chance of rain on Sunday and next week.

A disclaimer, we are still a ways away from this rain, and the timing of it is subject to change. As of now, we are monitoring rain chances starting on December 23rd through the 27th. As we approach these dates our timing of this projected storm will be clearer. For now, make sure to get your travel plans in place just in case.

Here is what our radar is showing us rain-wise for Sunday. Most of the rain will occur north of the Central Coast, but scattered showers are expected to affect Northern San Luis Obispo County on Sunday.

If you are worried about the rain interrupting your travel plans, here is this graphic from the National Weather Service. This image does a fantastic job of discussing precipitation chances over the next week. It's a valuable resource!

Enjoy the rest of your day!

-Leslie Molina