Little change in temps Monday, with warmer weather returning midweek, & heatwave chances increasing

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Monday's temperatures will not be that different from the ones we experienced this weekend. Enjoy it while it lasts because we will start to warm up once again.

Tropical storm Elida continues to weaken, which means more cloud coverage and hazardous beach conditions, at least through Tuesday. A reminder that the beach hazard statement issued days ago will end that same Tuesday. It is likely another one could be issued later next week, due to another system.

Tuesday or Wednesday, we will start to experience widespread warming. There is an 80 percent chance this could be the start of a long and dangerous heatwave. We'll be keeping an eye out for any advisories, if they are issued.

In addition to the heat, we could see the return of monsoonal moisture during the second half of next week.

Enjoy your evening,

—Leslie Molina