Low clouds and fog will push inland into our coastal valleys Tuesday morning, clearing inland in the afternoon

Good Monday evening, Central Coast!

Below are the highs on Monday, notice the heat in North County down to Santa Ynez. San Luis Obispo never actually hit the 80s last weekend and we stayed in the 70s on Monday. Santa Barbara stayed in the 60s.

TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

We're tracking several degrees of cooling on Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level low-pressure system moves through Northern California, keeping the Central Coast weather pattern cool at the coast and coastal valleys.

COASTAL CONDITIONS: Low clouds and fog will push inland into our coastal valleys Tuesday morning, then gradually clear back toward the coastline by afternoon. Most beaches have been socked in today, with only brief clearings along select stretches of our coast.

MOUNTAIN AREAS: The Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest areas in both counties should prepare for gusty winds at times, particularly late afternoon through early morning hours. Northerly flow aloft will increase across the Santa Ynez Range, creating stronger northerly winds in these elevated areas.

TEMPERATURE TRENDS: High pressure aloft helped warm areas away from the immediate coast today, but that pattern is shifting. We'll see several degrees of cooling on Tuesday and Wednesday before a slight warming trend returns Thursday and Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD: Building high pressure and offshore flow from the north will greatly reduce or eliminate low clouds by Friday. Expect a decent temperature bump of 3 to 6 degrees across most inland areas, though coastal locations will see more modest changes.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A weak trough moves in on Sunday with increased onshore flow. Maximum temperatures will likely drop 1 to 2 degrees over most areas. Advisory-level wind gusts are possible for the western portion of the Santa Barbara County south coast during late afternoon and evening hours.

This forecast focuses specifically on the unique microclimates of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, from our coastal plains through the Santa Lucia and Santa Ynez mountain ranges.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim