Marine layer brings fog and low clouds to beaches tonight, some inland valleys and it's cool mainly in the 40s

I hope you are having a nice Thursday, Central Coast!

Here's the forecast for San Luis Obispo County & Santa Barbara County

Good evening. A significant cooling trend is underway across the Central Coast, with temperatures dropping dramatically from yesterday. Some areas are running up to 20 degrees cooler than this same time Thursday, right at the coast, marking a sharp transition to a more typical May Gray weather pattern.

Tonight Through Tomorrow: The marine layer returns to coastal areas, bringing low clouds and fog back to our beaches and coastal communities. This marine influence will gradually push inland, reaching valley locations by Saturday morning. Expect patchy dense fog along the immediate coast tonight, with the marine layer remaining relatively shallow but expanding in coverage.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will see temperatures settling back to seasonal norms across both counties. The cooling trend continues as onshore flow strengthens, bringing that familiar marine influence deeper into our coastal valleys. The sky will remain mostly clear away from the marine layer, with fog and low clouds confined primarily to coastal areas and valley floors during morning hours.

Mountain Areas: The Santa Lucia Mountains and Santa Ynez Mountains will see clearing with comfortable temperatures. Areas within the Los Padres National Forest can expect pleasant conditions with light to moderate southwesterly winds during the afternoon and evening hours.

Extended Forecast: Looking ahead to next week, this pattern becomes well-established. The marine layer will deepen and expand, bringing morning fog and low clouds further inland into our coastal valleys. Temperatures will remain on the cool side, staying below seasonal averages. Afternoon southwesterly winds may increase by Tuesday and Wednesday, particularly across interior sections of both counties.

Aviation Note: Pilots should be aware of reduced visibility conditions at coastal airports due to marine layer impacts, particularly during morning hours.

This represents a very typical May weather pattern for the Central Coast, with no significant weather concerns expected through the coming week. The cooling trend brings relief from recent warmer conditions while maintaining the pleasant spring weather.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim