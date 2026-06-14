Mild conditions are expected to continue Sunday into early next week for some areas

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Here are the temperatures you can expect on Sunday. Fog and low clouds will continue to roll into coastal communities at night. Some communities could see this cleared out by the afternoon, while some beaches could have it stick around most of the day. Seasonal June conditions will continue into next week.

By next week, beaches and coastal valleys will continue to experience mild temperatures. Interior valleys will warm up on Monday and Tuesday.

By mid-week, most communities will start to experience some minor cooling.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina