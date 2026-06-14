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Mild conditions are expected to continue Sunday into early next week for some areas

Night to morning, low clouds and fog to continue in coastal areas this weekend. Little to no change temperature-wise for beach and coastal communities. Here is your full forecast!
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Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Here are the temperatures you can expect on Sunday. Fog and low clouds will continue to roll into coastal communities at night. Some communities could see this cleared out by the afternoon, while some beaches could have it stick around most of the day. Seasonal June conditions will continue into next week.

By next week, beaches and coastal valleys will continue to experience mild temperatures. Interior valleys will warm up on Monday and Tuesday.

By mid-week, most communities will start to experience some minor cooling.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina

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