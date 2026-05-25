Mild conditions continue into the work week, with wind advisories issued for Tuesday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

These are the temperatures you can expect for Memorial Day. Comfortable and a little cooler when compared to the weekend.

This slight dip in temperatures will continue through Thursday. In addition to cooler temperatures, wind gusts are expected to be the strongest on Tuesday. Wind advisories have been issued ahead of this. The first one is for a part of San Luis Obispo County, which goes into effect at 2 PM and ends that same day at 10 PM. For Santa Barbara County, this wind advisory begins at 6 PM and lasts until 6 AM Wednesday.

May gray conditions will continue but weaken. This Sunday night, it seems that marine layer clouds could either be slow to form or not form at all due to northwesterly winds.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina