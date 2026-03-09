Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mild start to the work week with a return to 80s temperatures by Wednesday

This weekend was very warm, but we'll cool down slightly on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, and by Wednesday, we'll return to a hotter climate. Here is your full forecast!
Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

It has been a warm and sunny weekend. Expect a little bit of a cool down on Monday. Here are the temperatures you can expect at the start of your work week.

The reason for this minor cool-down is a low-pressure system south of us. In simple terms, it will make its way back and then move offshore by mid-week. Following that, a ridge of high pressure will take over, bringing us back to warmer temperatures.

This is reflected in our seven-day forecast!

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

