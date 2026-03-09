Mild start to the work week with a return to 80s temperatures by Wednesday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

It has been a warm and sunny weekend. Expect a little bit of a cool down on Monday. Here are the temperatures you can expect at the start of your work week.

The reason for this minor cool-down is a low-pressure system south of us. In simple terms, it will make its way back and then move offshore by mid-week. Following that, a ridge of high pressure will take over, bringing us back to warmer temperatures.

This is reflected in our seven-day forecast!

Enjoy the rest of your evening!