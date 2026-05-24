Mild temperatures and May gray conditions will continue into the work week

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

This Memorial Day weekend, expect mild weather. Here are the temperatures you can expect on Sunday! Breezy conditions will continue across the far interior of San Luis Obispo County.

Marine layer clouds and fog will also continue to blanket coastal and valley communities at night into the morning. This pattern will continue for the next couple of days. On Monday, we will still start cooling down slightly. This will be the case until Friday, when temperatures begin to increase.

Winds could also begin to increase from the southwesterly direction on Monday and continue through Tuesday evening. As a result, we would see a Wind Advisory issued on those days for the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina