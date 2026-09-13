Mild temperatures and wind advisory for most of Sunday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

A wind advisory and a few other warnings are in place today but are set to wrap up by the end of the day.

A small craft advisory is also in place until 9 p.m. tonight throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The wind advisory is sticking around until 8 p.m. tonight.

A gale warning will last until Monday morning at 6 a.m.

With the wind advisory, stronger gusts are expected until that expiration time tonight. Plan for gusts between 13 and 29 miles per hour across the Central Coast.

The windy conditions are making these mild temperatures feel even cooler today. The Central Coast is feeling temperatures ranging from the mid 60s in the Cambria area to mid 80s in Paso Robles, Shandon and Santa Ynez.

Looking ahead, mild temperatures are going to continue throughout the area up until next weekend, where we'll see a slight jump in temperatures.

Have a great day!

- Makayla