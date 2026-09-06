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Mild temperatures continue on Sunday, with some marine concerns

Little to no change in temperatures this weekend, but there are some marine concerns. Warmer temperatures return on Monday. Here is your full forecast!
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Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Here is a look at some of the temperatures you can expect on Sunday. It will be a relatively comfortable day across our region.

There are some marine concerns this weekend. There are three named hurricanes in the Pacific right now. Tropical Storm Marie is the one we are focusing on. We could see bigger waves through the weekend, which could bring dangerous rip currents. There is a Beach Hazard Statement in place until next week as a result. Looking to Monday, temperatures will start to increase again.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

— Leslie Molina

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