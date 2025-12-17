Mild temperatures continue, plus rain chances in late December

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast!

The mild weather pattern that kicked off this Monday will continue into Wednesday and Thursday. These are the high temperatures we can expect for our region.

There are a few advisories at this hour. These include a Wind Advisory for Santa Barbara County, as well as a Dense Fog Advisory for Santa Barbara. There is also a Small Craft Advisory in place, which expires Friday at 3:00 AM.

Here is our seven-day forecast! Overall, temperatures will stay in the 70s and 60s.

We are monitoring some rain chances for Tuesday of next week. This is quite a way away, but since it's around Christmas, we want to keep you informed about this possibility.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

—Leslie Molina