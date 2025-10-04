Mild temps continue with sunny skies into Sunday

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

We hope you're outside, because as of 3:30 PM, we have recorded temperatures in the mid-70s for the interior valley and upper-60s for the coastal valley. The south coast is also seeing similar temperatures, such as Santa Barbara and Isla Vista. Overall, this Saturday can be summarized as having sunny skies, mild temperatures, and weakening winds.

Now, this does not mean the Central Coast will stop experiencing winds. Southern Santa Barbara County will continue to feel some gusty winds this evening. A small craft advisory has been issued for the areas highlighted in light purple. This means sea conditions could be hazardous for small vessels such as kayaks, sailboats, and inexperienced mariners. This advisory is expected to end Sunday at 9 AM. Expect these wind gusts to continue to weaken Sunday through Tuesday.

Overall, Sunday is shaping up to be a sunny day for most portions of the Central Coast. Paso Robles will see temperatures in the 80s, and San Luis Obispo in the mid-70s. The rest of the week will be pretty much the same temperature-wise.

Santa Maria will start their Sunday a bit overcast, but for the next seven days, it looks like it will see temperatures in the 70s. Santa Barbara will begin their Sunday with mostly clear skies and possibly see a warming-up trend next weekend.

Enjoy your weekend, Central Coast!