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Mild temps first half of week, with a chance of showers mid-week, followed by a warm up for next weekend

Dry conditions with below normal temperatures for the first half of the week. There is a chance for some scattered showers mid-week. This will change by next weekend. Here's your full forecast!
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Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

These are the temperatures you can expect for your Monday. We will be dry, but temperatures will still be below normal.

Mid-week, Wednesday through Thursday, there is a chance our region could experience some scattered showers. Again, minimal much like what we experienced this weekend. After this, it's, looking like a warm-up is in store.

Here is our seven-day forecast! It's looking like Thursday and Friday will be warmer again.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina

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