Mild temps first half of week, with a chance of showers mid-week, followed by a warm up for next weekend

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

These are the temperatures you can expect for your Monday. We will be dry, but temperatures will still be below normal.

Mid-week, Wednesday through Thursday, there is a chance our region could experience some scattered showers. Again, minimal much like what we experienced this weekend. After this, it's, looking like a warm-up is in store.

Here is our seven-day forecast! It's looking like Thursday and Friday will be warmer again.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

—Leslie Molina