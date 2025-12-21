Mild weekend with rain in store for the holiday week

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Let's get the temperatures we can expect on Sunday out of the way. There is a lot of change headed our way starting Tuesday of next week, and by change, I mean rain.

Alright, let's keep it simple before I get into too much detail. This Sunday, the northwestern parts of San Luis Obispo could experience some scattered showers. Most of the rain at this time is happening to the north of our region. Make a travel plan if you do not have one already! Starting this Tuesday, we will see some rain.

Here is what those scattered showers will look like on Sunday. It will start in those early morning hours and continue throughout the day. Again, it will mostly stick to the northwestern part of SLO County. If you plan to head to Southern California for the holidays by road, start this Saturday or plan to do so on Sunday or Monday.

The first chunk of rain could arrive in our region late Tuesday into early Wednesday. This won't be the last of it! We'll continue seeing rain all of next week. Yes, even on your drive or flight back home. Our radar shows that we will experience rainy conditions through next weekend.

We have held off showing rain totals all week, but now that most of the system is captured in the 7-day forecast, here is a look at what we can expect. It looks like the higher-elevation areas are set to receive more, up to 5 inches of rain. Overall, Christmas week is set to be a soggy one for all of California!

Here is what all of this rain will be looking like in our 7-day forecast.

I am aware that this does not apply to our region, but since many of you will be traveling, I want to give you a heads-up. If you are planning to drive through Interstate 5 or head to the Central Valley, a big chunk of it (including all of Kern County!) is under a flood watch until December 26th.

Before you go, once again, I leave you with the National Weather Service's infographic that covers rain chances.

Stay safe and happy holidays!

—Leslie Molina