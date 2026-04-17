Moderate warming continues into the weekend

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

We're in the middle of a modest warming trend that is accompanied by some windy conditions. Here is a look at some of the temperatures you can expect this Friday.

The Wind Advisory in place will end Friday morning.

We're expecting a warm weekend! Enjoy it because it will be followed by a brief cool-down. There are some rain chances for Tuesday of next week, which we will closely monitor.

As of now, it looks like the chance of rain will only apply to San Luis Obispo County. This is why rain chances are not showing up for Santa Barbara.

Enjoy the rest of your evening!

-Leslie Molina