More rain in store tonight into Monday, with a slight break in the near future

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Expect to see more rain tonight and Monday morning! Before I dive in, here are a few links that I find helpful to have on hand through a storm.



This morning, our region experienced some rain. Hopefully, this rain was not too much of an issue for those of you who participated in the City to the Sea Half Marathon. We are currently in the middle of an 'imperfect break' which started in the afternoon. We've been experiencing some scattered showers during this time.

Don't expect this slight pause to last! In a few hours, there will be even more rain. The low-pressure system that has been rotating over our region for the last couple of days will be replaced by a new system. Our model shows this new low-pressure system will arrive on the Central Coast on Monday between 2:00 to 4:00 AM.

The bulk of this rain is expected to happen early Monday morning. Radar shows this cold front will first arrive in the NW part of our region, bringing with it a band of heavier rain, then moving on to the south coast. Expect this rain to happen during your morning commute. Please drive safely!

Monday's temperatures will be slightly cooler than what we saw this Sunday. Layer up!

Here is a look at our extended forecast. Again, a reminder that you should expect rain Sunday night into Monday morning.

We'll continue seeing scattered showers on Tuesday. We'll get a brief break on Wednesday, but there is a good chance we will see the return of more showers on Thursday into Friday.

Enjoy your evening, Central Coast!

— Leslie Molina