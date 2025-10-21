Morning fog and daytime sun, cool down around the corner

We've been having great conditions recently, and that will continue for today. Here's a look at gorgeous Pismo Beach yesterday!

Before we can talk about our nice conditions, we have some advisories that we need to address.

A dense fog advisory is in place until 9 a.m. It's difficult to see, so please be sure to act with caution.

We also have a high surf advisory until Thursday. Large waves and rip currents make the water dangerous. Make sure to stay safe.

We'll see a big change in our conditions tomorrow: more cloud cover, cooler temps and a chance of rain in our foothills.

But, for today, we have nice, comfortable temperatures and clear skies!

Have a beautiful week!