Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Morning fog and daytime sun, cool down around the corner

A dense fog advisory is in place until 9 a.m. It's difficult to see, so please be sure to act with caution.
Morning fog and daytime sun, cooldown around the corner
Posted
and last updated

We've been having great conditions recently, and that will continue for today. Here's a look at gorgeous Pismo Beach yesterday!

Before we can talk about our nice conditions, we have some advisories that we need to address.

A dense fog advisory is in place until 9 a.m. It's difficult to see, so please be sure to act with caution.

We also have a high surf advisory until Thursday. Large waves and rip currents make the water dangerous. Make sure to stay safe.

We'll see a big change in our conditions tomorrow: more cloud cover, cooler temps and a chance of rain in our foothills.

But, for today, we have nice, comfortable temperatures and clear skies!

Have a beautiful week!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg