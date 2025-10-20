Morning fog followed by clear daytime conditions

Happy Monday, Central Coast! What a gorgeous weekend we had! Here is Pismo Beach yesterday:

We'll have nice daytime conditions today as well, but there are some advisories to be aware of.

We're experiencing dense fog this morning.

A dense fog advisory is in place until 9 a.m. today. Please make sure to be extra careful on the roads since there's a large visibility impact.

We also have a high surf advisory until Wednesday. We'll be seeing waves up to 10-14 feet.

There is an increased risk of ocean drowning, so please be safe.

Despite those advisories, the next couple of days will be nice.

Things will start to change on Wednesday. Marine layer fog will build in, creating more cloud cover and cooler temperatures.

Here's a look at that cool down in our 7-day forecast.

Make it a great week, Central Coast!