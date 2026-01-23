Morning fog will lift and reveal a beautiful Friday for the Central Coast

Good morning, Central Coast!

We made it to Friday, and as we head into the weekend, we have wonderful weather to expect across the region!

Before I get to our forecast, I have one quick note. There is a large-scale power outage in southern San Luis Obispo. Over 1100 customers are impacted, including the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. Click here for full details on the outage.

Back to the forecast! Foggy conditions are continuing to impact roads this morning. Take it slow on the roads where visibility falls.

Into the mid-morning hours, sunshine will begin to erode the fog. High temps will climb a degree or two as some high pressure builds in.

Into the weekend, more morning fog is expected with clearing and sunny skies each afternoon. Even for the extended forecast into next week, we can expect clearing skies and sunshine across the region.

Here is what that looks like on the 7 day forecast.

Looking a little further afield, much of the country is bracing for what will be a record-breaking storm. This strong storm is likely to be the biggest seen by much of the country for years.

Over 2,000 miles of the country east of the Rockies will see temperatures way below normal, and lots of precipitation.

The northern half of the storm may see feet of snow with the cold weather.

Further south the concern becomes freezing rain and sleet. This is where the worst of the storm is expected as roads will be treacherous and widespread power outages are likely.

Even though that storm is not for the Central Coast some domino effects are expected for travelers across the country.

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian