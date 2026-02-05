Most areas hit the 80s on Wednesday, still warm Thursday, cooler Friday, but still a tad above normal

It was a very warm Winter day along the Central Coast!

With a very strong high-pressure system dominating the Central Coast weather,

Wednesday has been the warmest day of the week, with many of us hitting the 80s.

High pressure breaks down enough on Friday to see more clouds roll in and high temperatures falling

into the 60s and low 70s. The high temperatures will still be above our average high of 65 degrees in San Luis Obispo.

The upper-level pattern will finally begin to change next week, replacing the strong upper high along the Central Coast for the last month with a trough of low pressure. Weather computer models show a couple of systems coming through next week, the first one around Tuesday with a rain chance, and another possible next weekend. Neither of these looks particularly strong.

Below are the high temperatures we had Wednesday.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim

