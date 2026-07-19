Near-normal temperatures continue into early next week, with warmer temperatures returning mid-week

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

Cooler temperatures will hold steady through the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year. Here is what you can expect on Sunday.

Most coastal communities will likely see the return of morning low clouds and fog into early next week. There will also be little to no change in our temperatures. I do want to point out that we are monitoring 'Tropical Storm' Elida, shown in the image below. This storm is expected to continue weakening as it moves up north. Most likely, the moisture from Elida will bring increased cloud coverage to our region Sunday through Monday. There does exist a slim chance, up to 10 percent, for a weak scattered shower for portions of the Central Coast on Sunday.

By midweek, a warm-up will occur, and there is a chance we could see some heat advisories pop up, including for some coastal communities.

Enjoy your evening!

—Leslie Molina