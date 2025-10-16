Offshore winds bringing a weekend warm up to the Central Coast

It's Thursday, Central Coast! It's been feeling like fall this week, but now we're starting to see a warm-up!

Don't be fooled, it will still be relatively cool today, and temperatures in many Central Coast areas are below the seasonal average.

Here's a look at temperatures from early this morning.

And here is a peek at the warm-up that we've seen in the last 24 hours!

Warm air is being carried by some offshore winds, causing the Central Coast to heat up over the weekend.

At the beginning of next week, temperatures will begin to cool once again.

Have a terrific Thursday!