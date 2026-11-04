Offshore winds keep our sky clear as we warm well above average, dry

Here is your Central Coast forecast from Meteorologist Jim Castillo for Santa Barbara & San Luis Obispo Counties

Thursday & Friday

A building upper-level ridge brings dry northwesterly flow Thursday, turning northeast by Friday, with strengthening offshore gradients and lots of sunshine in the afternoons and mostly clear nights. A warming trend takes hold: Highs hit the 70s Thursday, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s by Friday across coastal, valley, and foothill areas. Offshore canyon winds increase across the Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest, peaking Friday morning just below advisory levels.

High surf and High Tides: Friday through Wednesday (Nov 6th - 11th)

Moderate risk for coastal flooding. Hazardous swimming conditions.

High tides: 7.1' to 7.7' each morning.

Peak surf: 8 to 12 feet along the Central Coast

Weekend Outlook (Saturday & Sunday)

Peak heat hits this weekend under strong high pressure and persistent morning offshore breezes. Expect localized gusty winds along exposed mountain ridges. High temperatures peak in the low 80s for coasts and valleys—well above seasonal averages.

Next Week & Extended Monday & Tuesday: Weakening offshore flow lets afternoon sea breezes return, starting a mild cooling trend.

Extended: High pressure keeps conditions dry through next Wednesday, November 11th Veterans Day, with long-range models signaling an active rain pattern starting up mid-November.

Have a great night, Central Coast!

-Jim